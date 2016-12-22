KARACHI: A four-year-old girl was killed after falling into water tank of a marriage hall on Wednesday night.

According to details, the family of a man named Adeel of Burns Road went to attend a wedding ceremony at a marriage hall in the Tipu Sultan area of Karachi, where the girl Arbish disappeared while playing.

The family looked for the missing girl everywhere but found her body in an uncovered water tank of the marriage hall. The body of the girl was shifted to a private hospital where doctors confirmed her death.

Police have registered a case against the administration of the marriage hall at the Tipu Sultan Police Station and started investigation.