KARACHI: Shortage of water has been created in Karachi after the Hub Canal was breached on Tuesday suspending supply to many areas, officials said.

According to authorities, a shortage of 20 million gallons of water is being felt in the megapolis. The breach forced suspension of water supply toKarachi's district West.

Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) says, the rupture in Hub Canal will be fixed within next two days. Karachi has a scarcity of water as one of its biggest problems.

There have been neighborhoods across the city that have not had any water supply in years. People in such areas have been forced to pay to get water to cope with their needs.

Unfortunately, the authorities, despite this worrying state, have not taken any action to provide the masses with this basic necessity.