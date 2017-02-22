KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that no delay will be tolerated in the opening of closed schools. He was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Tuesday. The Secretary Education Schools Mustafa Jamal Syed also attended the meeting, said a statement.

The minister, while taking serious notice of delay in the opening of closed schools in district Naushero Feroz, asked District Education Officer Nisar Memon to get these schools opened.

He asked secretary education schools to take action against those officers who were not complying orders in letter and spirit in this regard.

“Due to personal interest of the Sindh chief minister so far in two months, as many as 1500 closed schools have been reopened,” he added. He assured that missing facilities like boundary walls and washrooms were being provided and such development works would be finished before June hopefully.

Japan donates medical

equipment to Indus Hospital

A handing over ceremony of medical equipment costing US $86,460 (Rs.9 million) extended by the

Government of Japan to the Indus hospital for "The Project for Provision of Medical Equipment for Pediatric Intensive Care Unit" under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects

(GGP) scheme, was held at the Indus Hospital here on Tuesday. The Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Toshikazu Isomura handed over the grant which covers the cost of medical equipment such as ventilators, cardiac monitors, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, etc to the CEO of Indus hospital Dr. Abdul Bari Khan.

The Indus Hospital has been providing health care services to the people of province since 2007 and it has recently set up a new Pediatric Unit to provide better child health services and these equipment has been installed in this unit.