KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has urged Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to launch a proper public transport system in Karachi.

Talking to the minister at his office here on Tuesday, the JI leader requested the minister to provide at least 3000 buses to improve transportation system in the city. “The transportation system in Karachi needs drastic improvements,” he said, and proposed elevated roads and vertical parking plazas. Naeem pointed out that the transport projects, initiated by former Karachi nazim Nematullah, had alleviated the sufferings of commuters to a great extent. He requested the minister to follow the similar lines. On the occasion, the JI delegation presented a memorandum on the situation of roads and other issues pertaining to transport system. The minister assured the JI delegation that steps would be taken after deliberations for the betterment of transport sector in order to mitigate the miseries of commuters, particularly in Karachi.

The provincial minister was also urged to provide transport facilities to the students of public sector universities.