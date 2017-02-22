KARACHI - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Agha Khan University Hospital have joints hands to update medical facilities and equipment at major hospitals of KMC. This was decided on Tuesday in a meeting between Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Managing Board of Agha Khan University Hospital. The mayor attended the meeting along with Deputy Mayor Arshad Abdullah Vohra, Financial Advisor Khalid Mehmood Sheikh and other senior officers. The meeting was attended by the President and Interim Provost of AKUH Feroz Rasool, Chief Executive Officer Johannes (Hans) Theodorus Kedzierski, Chief Operating Officer Clinical Laboratories & outreach services Shagufta S. Hassan and Director Finance for Pakistan & Afghanistan Karim Kassim Ali.

It was agreed at the meeting that a joint board will be formed comprising representatives from AKHU and KMC to study a major hospital of KMC and prepare a working paper for making feasibility plan to update medical facilities and equipment.

The World Bank and other financial institutions would then be approached for coordination for the implementation of the plan.

Mayor Wasim Akhtar said, “We have briefed them on 13 major hospitals of KMC, including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, KIHD and Sobhraj Maternity Hospital and asked for providing cooperation to raise the standard of these medical institutions.”

He said the expertise and experience of Agha Khan University Hospital would prove beneficial for KMC hospitals, especially in the field of nursing, infection control, H.R and Emergency Clinical Facilities.

