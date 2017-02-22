MITHI - Member Sindh Assembly, Mahesh Kumar on Tuesday visited areas of Thar Coal and met with the villagers.

He assured the villagers that the Engro Coal Company would provide all basic necessary facilities to them.

The MPA also visited the Gorano dam area. While meeting the residents of villages near Gorano Dam, the provincial legislator said that the Thar Coal Project is the biggest project of country, which will benefit not Thar only but the whole country.

Mahesh Kumar said that he will discuss the issues of villagers with the Sindh Chief Minister. He added that Sindh government would also provide all necessary facilities to the villagers.