Karachi - Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon had requested the NADRA authorities to extend the timings of their offices in order to facilitate the people for obtaining their National Identity Cards that are necessary to get enrolled in the census.

A letter to this effect has been sent to the Director General NADRA in Karachi and Sukkur, on behalf of the Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, wherein NADRA authorities have been requested to facilitate the people for obtaining CNIC, by enhancing the office timings beyond 05:00 pm in all divisions and districts/ areas of Sindh, in view of the census requirements that the CNIC of head of family is a mandatory requirement during enumeration of Census- 2017, while a large number of population in Sindh stands unregistered with NADRA.

The divisional commissioners/divisional census coordinators and deputy commissioner/district census coordinators have been advised to mobilise the citizens to rush to the NADRA offices, to ensure foolproof security at NADRA offices and to forward the daily reports to Secretary (I&C) Dr Niaz Abbasi for smooth coordinated efforts in respect of Census – 2017.

Bilawal condemns

Charsadda blast

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the bomb blasts and firing in Charsadda, and added that terrorism is a tool in the hands of enemies to harm “our country and society.”

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, the PPP chairman expressed deep anguish and distress over unabated wave of terrorist attacks across the country.

He saluted the brave Charsadda police personnel who challenged and eventually killed the terrorists.

In his statement, Bilawal prayed for the martyrs and stressed for provision of better medical treatment to the injured.