KARACHI - Panic is gripping the entire metropolis due to the warning issued by intelligence agencies of possible terrorist attacks, particularly at crowded places of the city.

Agencies have pointed out that militants have planned to target large public gatherings anywhere in the city. The places declared sensitive include shopping malls, parks, hospitals, hotels, mosques, imambarghas and other places frequented by people.

Sources privy to the matter have revealed that multiple threats were doing the rounds these days.

The recent coordinated attacks by militants, across the country, prove they have a strong network.

Keeping this in view, extremely elaborate security arrangements have been made by the law enforcement agencies across the city. In this connection, checking of suspicious vehicles has been increased.

Security agencies have also directed to beef up the security at shopping malls; societies belonging to a specific sect and other sensitive areas.

The shrines, which had been closed following the blast at Dargha Lal Shahbaz Qalander in Sehwan, remain closed till this date to avoid any further untoward incident. It is worth mentioning here that social media is also playing an important role in spreading panic among people.

Numerous massages, quoting different sources, try to prove the point that a terrorist attack is round the corner, which sends chill down the spinal cord.

A security official, wishing to remain anonymous, has revealed that associates of a large number of militants, gunned down recently in encounters, are looking to retaliate, and this has multiplied the level of threat.

The official pointed out that more than 35 militants had been killed within the last couple of days, particularly in Karachi, while the remaining were killed in different parts of the country.

Following these killings, security agencies believe that a backlash by the militants is imminent.

In one specific case, panic gripped the Karachiites after rumours spread about the presence of a suspicious bag near one of the police stations in the city.

However, experts from the bomb disposal squad (BDS) cleared it after proper checking.

A blue coloured suspicious bag was found near an under-construction building in Preedy area of Saddar.

It created panic and officials of BDS along with police rushed to the spot and checked the bag.

“A suspicious briefcase was found in National Oil Trading Shop near Preedy police station,” said an expert from BDS, who added that it was searched but no bomb was found. Preedy police said that the suspicious bag had been stolen from a car a day earlier, and the thieves emptied it and abandoned it.

SA officials directed to implement

security protocols

Keeping in view the current law and order situation across the country, the Secretariat of Sindh Assembly has issued a circular directing all officials of the Assembly to ensure implementation of security protocols in order to avoid any untoward incident.

The circular stated that keeping in view the recent wave of terror attacks in the country and the security alerts all officers/ officials of the Secretariat of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh are strictly directed that for entry of any visitor into the assembly building, written and a signed chit containing the name and CNIC number of the visitor be sent to the in-charge main Assembly gate. It further stated that except this no visitor will be allowed to enter the building.

It said that only government vehicles and the vehicles having assembly parking stickers will be allowed into the Sindh Assembly building subject to a proper checking and scanning by the security officials at the main Assembly gate. Except this no vehicle will be allowed to enter the Assembly building.