Kandhkot - Kashmore Police has claimed to have recovered two abductees from the katcha area of Gheehalpur. Kashmore Police Spokesman Shahid Hussain Mirani told reporters that Haji Ahmed Domki and Qabil Ali, residents of Dera Murad Jamali Balochistan, were kidnapped about 40 days ago in the limits of Machco.

He said that police, on a tip off, conducted raids in various katcha areas.

He elaborated that in one such raid in katcha area of Gheehalpur, the kidnappers started firing indiscriminately on seeing police vans approaching. “In retaliation, police also started firing and targeting the hideouts,” he said, and added, “As a result, police succeeded in securing the release of abductees whereas the kidnappers managed to flee from the scene. “