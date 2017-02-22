MIRPURKHAS - Civil Society, PTI, JSQM, PPP and different NGOs took out a peace rally here on Tuesday from the railway station roundabout to local press club to protest against the suicide attack at the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar.

Civil society members Wajid Leghari , Muhammad Bux Kapri, Masood Wassan of SUP, Hingorno Town Committee Chairman Mir Ali Raza Talpure, Rafique Leghari, Sher Muhammd Solangi, Kanji Rano Bheel Advocate, Radha Bheel, district in-charge Zakat and usher committee Mirpurkhas Haji Noor Hassan Chandio, Muhammad Jarwar Advocate of district bar, Kamran Memon of PTI, Manzoor Memon of JSQM and others carrying banners and placards marched through main roads and also performed Dhamal at various places.

They arrived at a local press club where talking to media they said that Sindh was the land of peace and it was the land of sufis, while all the people of Sindh lived with peace and love.

However, unknown terrorists were making efforts to damage the atmosphere of peace. They expressed the resolve that they would not be intimidated by these acts of terror.

Participants of the rally also expressed their confidence in the combing operation being carried out against the terrorists. They demanded the government to provide protection to the tombs and shrines and also to the people.