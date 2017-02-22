KARACHI - Police have claimed to have gunned down three street criminals in an alleged encounter here in Quaidabad on Tuesday while residents of Korangi lynched a bandit. The suspected bandits were killed during an exchange of fire with police in Lal Abad area when it tried to stop the former from looting valuables from a passerby.

District Malir SSP Rao Anwar said that police asked the dacoits to surrender, but they, instead, resorted to firing on the police. “Resultantly, police retaliated and during an exchange of fire three bandits were killed,” Rao added. Police also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. Later the bodies were shifted to a morgue for identification. Similarly, in Korangi, in the remits of Zaman Town police station, the residents lynched a bandit.

According to details, some armed bandits ridding a motorbike, came to a milk shop and tried to rob its owner Faizan.

When the latter resisted, they opened fire and injured him. While the bandits were fleeing, residents of the area ran after them and managed to intercept one of them, who was identified as Rafiq. Charged mob beat him up.

Police was unable to rescue the bandit and he died on the spot while his accomplice, identified as Chota Raju, fled from the spot. Police shifted the body to a morgue and registered a case on the complaint of Faizan.

Similarly, two of the seven suspected terrorists, killed by Rangers in an alleged encounter at Shah Latif locality on the night between Sunday and Monday were identified on Tuesday as Yasinullah and Wahid Alam alias Choto.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), a banned sectarian outfit, adding they were also involved in attacks on army men. “They had also carried out attacks on Pakistan Army in Shawal area of North Waziristan,” the spokesperson elaborated. Earlier on Monday, their five comrades were also identified who were also affiliated with the LeJ and had been involved in various terrorist attacks in Karachi, including on Karachi airport and Mehran base.

On the other hand, Rangers claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons in a raid conducted in Landhi.

Rangers spokesperson said that arms, including six SMGs, one 8MM, one shotgun and 500 bullets were recovered on the information provided by already arrested accused persons.

Woman wounded in

grenade attack

Meanwhile, a woman was wounded when unidentified armed gangsters hurled a hand grenade at her in troubled area of Lyari on Tuesday.

Police officials said that at least two armed men, riding a motorcycle, threw a hand grenade near Afshani building in Kalakot area of Lyari, injuring a woman, Nisa Bibi, 30, wife of Saleem.

The woman injured in the attack was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for treatment where doctors termed her condition out of danger.

SHO Ayaz Khan said that the area was a stronghold of the Lyari’s kingpin Uzair Baloch, who is imprisoned at Central Jail, Karachi after he was arrested by Rangers last year while the attack apparently was carried out by the members of his rival gang, Baba Ladla’s group.

Sindh IGP Allah Dino Khawaja also took notice of the grenade attack and sought an inquiry report from the South Zone police chief DIG Azad Khan.

He also urged to collect the evidences and to make sure the arrest of culprits.