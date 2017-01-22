MIRPURKHAS - Parents of 71 children refused to immunise their babies during an anti-polio campaign from Jan 16 to 19 in Mirpurkhas district.

This was disclosed by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khan Khatti here on Saturday. He said that refusal cases had increased in the district as compared to the previous campaign. Out of 71 cases, he said, 54 were reported in Taluka Mirpurkhas, four in Taluka Shujabad, eight in Jhuddo, four in Naokot and one in Taluka Hussain Bakhsh Marri. District Focal Person Dr Narain Das said that World Health Organisation representatives had also expressed their resentment over the increasing ratio of refusal cases. He said had been decided to seek help of the revenue department to cover all refusal cases so that 100 percent target could be achieved in the district. A list of refusal cases has been handed over to the concerned revenue authorities for further action, he added.