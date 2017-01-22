KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal has said that his party has initiated a movement for progress of the county.

Speaking to people after attending a flag-hosting ceremony in Nazimabad on Saturday, Kamal said that PSP leaders had even resigned from the parliament for the sake of truth.

It is pertinent to mention here that after an announcement with regard to PSP’s public gathering on January 29 in Karachi, party leaders are visiting various parts of the city. They are inviting citizens to attend PSP public gathering. The PSP chairman along with Anis Qaimkhani, Iftikhar Randhawa, Asif Memon and Mir Atiq Talpur paid a visit to North Nazimabad, Jahangirabad and other areas of the city and inaugurated party offices in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said that no political party wanted to vacate its seat, not even the seat of a union council chairman, but PSP leaders tendered resignations from the parliament. “I was an elected senator, but I resigned for the sake of truth and today I am leading an organisation whose ideology is based on patriotism and prosperity of the country,” said Kamal, adding, “We want to end the politics of hate with an aim to unite all entities.”

He said that PSP had started its journey last year in March and soon its ideology of unity would prevail in the country. Without naming MQM founder Altaf Hussain, he said that a man misguided the nation for decades and used the youth for his personal gains. “We are not here for collection of animal hides, Zakat-Fitra and sacrifice lives of innocent political workers,” the PSP chairman said. The PSP wanted to portray the real image of the Mohajir community that was based on education, not on politics of weapons.

Pointing his guns towards the MQM-Pakistan led by Dr Farooq Sattar, Kamal said a political group, which used to admire MQM founder Altaf Hussain as a father, dissociated itself from London on August 23 last year. “And now this group is giving an impression that it is doing politics to facilitate the masses, he said.

On the occasion, Kamal invited people to attend PSP’s public gathering on January 29 to say “NO” to the politics of violence and guns.