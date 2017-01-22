Last week I had written in my ST article on the above subject, stressing the point that PSQCA was not fulfilling its obligations in enforcing its laws relating to quality and standards. Meanwhile, not surprisingly, the Ministry of Industries and Production has admitted the cooking oil being sold in the government’s Utility Stores, was substandard.

According to a report in The News International dated 13th January, (https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178852-Ministry-USC-admit-selling-substandard-cooking-oil), the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and the Ministry of Industries and Production admitted before the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday that the cooking oil and ghee being sold under the Utility Store brand was substandard.

In view of this, the Supreme Court has ordered to present within 10 days the quality-control reports for all food items including cooking oil and Tetra Pak milk being sold at the Utility Stores. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing the case against substandard food items being sold in the market.

During the proceedings, Managing Director of USC, and Secretary of Ministry of Industries informed the court that companies selling substandard cooking oil have been blacklisted.

The USC also admitted that no third-party auditing system is in place for checking the quality of products being sold. However, he gave an assurance that in future such a mechanism will also be introduced.

Some years back, Helpline Trust had also taken up the issue of substandard cooking oil being sold in Utility Stores, which carried the PSQCA quality assurance logo on the tins. In its ST article dated 22nd October, 2006, it had exposed the scam after Helpline Trust received a complaint from a consumer via their Consumer Complaint Form on its web site.

In the complaint, the complainant had stated that the quality of cooking oils being sold under the brand names of "Utility Banaspati" and "Utility Pakwan" ghee in a Utility Store located on Gizri, DHA, appeared to be substandard and the oil was packed in old, used, rusted tins. A team had been sent from Helpline Trust office to verify the complaint and they discovered that it was indeed genuine. However, the products carried the PSQCA quality control logo and a ISO-9002 certification monogram. As such, samples were purchased and photographed by the Trust and copies were forwarded to DG, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, with a request to confirm if the products were registered with them. The Trust also requested them to draw independent samples and have them analyzed for quality.

Copies of the complaint and the above information were also forwarded to MD, Utility Stores, Secretaries of Ministry of Industries and Production and Ministry of Science and Technology, President, PVMA and other relevant departments for information and comments. The Trust received a reply from Syed Talha Shah, GM (Projects) US, assuring them that Utility Stores throughout Pakistan were “committed to provide quality products to the consumers at subsidized rates” and that they would register their products with PSQCA, as required by law.

However, HT continued to receive complaints from the general public about the poor quality of edible oil being sold at US and that its staff was refusing to issue receipts of sale. As such, a reminder was sent to Mr Shah, with more pictures and a CD of the products that were purchased from US.

It was pointed out once again that the cooking oils were packed in rusted, old tins and non-food grade plastic bags. This was also in total violation of PSQCA laws and the Pure Food Laws. Mr Shah was requested to direct the concerned stores to stop selling such items immediately in the best interest of consumers. In the meantime, Helpline Trust received a letter from DG, PSQCA, informing them that the above mentioned products were not registered with them and that they would draw samples of these products for necessary analysis. A subsequent letter, with copies of the analysis report was received by Helpline Trust, informing that the samples of the above mentioned cooking oils had been analyzed by its Quality Control Centre and had been declared unfit for human consumption. The information, together with the copies of the reports, was forwarded to the MD, Utility Stores Corp, with a request to take immediate action.

Letters and copies of the reports were also forwarded to the Ministry of Industries, the Chairman, Senate and other relevant government agencies. However, despite all the correspondence and assurances from senior officials of Utility Stores, no action has been taken and the above mentioned substandard products are still being marketed to unsuspecting consumers, posing a serious threat to their health.

An editorial in the Business Recorder dated Thursday 19th October 06, had raised the issue again, commenting: “Utility Stores seem to have conveniently ignored an urgent request from the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) that it immediately stop the sale of "Utility Banaspati" and "Utility Pakwan" brand ghee through its outlets”.

The editorial had highlighted the issues raised by Helpline Trust and had questioned the reliability of this government-owned organization. “Many and varied are the instances of USC having failed to prove itself worthy of reliance and in providing relief in prices to the consumers, particularly in times of crisis or on occasions like the holy month of Ramazan”. Utility Stores Corporation is a government organization and by violating the PSQCA laws and selling substandard, false and unregistered trademark items to unsuspecting consumers, it has undermined the trust and credibility of the government and its institutions.

As such, before the government decides to spend any more of the taxpayer’s money on these stores, it should carefully examine the way these stores are being managed. The government must also take appropriate steps to ensure that these stores are not misused to market substandard and counterfeit products and cheat the consumers and establish Consumer Courts in Sindh without further delay.

