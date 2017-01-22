MIRPURKHAS : Alleged henchmen of influential local political figures have cut dozens of tall and thick trees on the land of the Highways Division in Mori in Kot Ghulam Muhammad Taluka and sold costly wood to contractors illegally. Local police and highway officials are keeping mum on this issue. Sources said that dozens of trees in Kot Ghulam Muhammad were cut and the wood was taken away.

It is learnt that henchmen of a prominent local political personality sold these costly trees to some wood contractors. There is a police post close to the area where these trees were cut, but the police did not take notice of this illegal act.

Local religious and social circles have strongly condemned this illegal act and lamented the authorities’ failure to take action against those involved.

They said there were many cotton factories, sugar mills and other industries in the district that were adding to pollution in the area. Instead of launching plantation campaigns, they said, influential people were openly chopping down old trees to make easy money.

They demanded that the Sindh chief minister, chief justice of the Sindh High Court, secretary of the Highways Division and other government agencies take notice of this illegal act and take stern action against those involved.