HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial government is working with passion to serve the people and improve their living standards by executing a range of development projects in the province.

Talking to the media in Sehwan, Jamshoro district, on Saturday, he said that government officials had been told to complete all development projects on time or be ready for punishment in case of negligence. The chief minister also visited the water supply plant in Sehwan and asked the officials to maintain cleanliness at the plant. He said that steps would be taken to check pollution at Manchhar Lake and provide potable water to the residents of rural town of Bubak.

"The government is giving priority to development work, which can solve people’s problems," he said.

The chief minister said the Sindh government was advertising jobs in many departments and asked the youth to apply for the vacant posts, which would be filled on merit.

Hyderabad Division Commissioner Qazi Shahid Pervez, DIG Khadim Hussain Rind, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Munawar Ali Mahesar and local leaders of the PPP were also present on the occasion. Earlier, the chief minister visited the residence of former MPA Rana Hameer Singh in Umarkot and offered his condolences to the MPA over the sad demise of his brother Rana Partepal Singh. Talking to the media, the chief minister said the Sindh government had launched mega development projects in the province on which development work was in progress. He said that mega projects of water supply, drainage, construction of health facilities and provision of medicines at public sector hospitals would soon be completed so that people could get benefit from them. He said the Sindh government was trying its best to provide job to every educated youth of the province on merit and a transparent recruitment mechanism was being developed. He said that advertisements had already been published in national as well as regional newspapers so that unemployed youth could be provided jobs on merit.

Replying to a question regarding local government institutions, the chief minister said an effective LG system had already been introduced in the province, while sufficient funds would soon be released to facilitate the people at the grassroots level. The chief minister said that finance and health departments had been directed to release funds for completion of all schemes of the health department, adding that a dialysis machine would be provided to Taluka Hospital, Umarkot.

Adviser to Chief Minister Taimor Talpur; members of the provincial assembly Sayed Shah Mardan Shah and Dost Ali Rahimoon; former MPAs Ali Murad Rajar, Ponjomal Bheel, and Rajveer Singh; Umarkot District Council Chairman Sayed Noor Ali Shah and Vice Chairman Baqa Ali Palli; Tharparkar District Council Chairman Ghulam Hyder Samejo and Vice Chairman Karni Singh; Umarkot Municipal Corporation Chairman Siraj Soomro; Mirpurkhas Commissioner Shafique Mahessar, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Memon, SSP Usman Bajwa and others were also present on the occasion.