KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Saturday criticised the Sindh government and said it was not addressing civic issues or helping the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to address these issues.

He urged Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to be serious about address issues facing Karachi and said he would move the Supreme Court if he does not get any relief from the provincial government.

He was speaking to the media during his visit to GTex International B2B Textile Machinery Brands Expo on Saturday. Global Enterprise CEO Mujib R. Siddiqui, Director Sohail Aziz, Ghousia General Manager Zohaib Mujib, Naeemuddin of the United Machinery and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Akhtar said the Sindh government was not addressing Karachiites’ issues or supporting the KMC to solve people’s problems. "The city and its roads can be cleaned if the Sindh government lends us its support," he said.

The fire brigade department is facing its worst time and does not even have funds to purchase fire extinguishing foam and uniforms, he said. "The city has become a garbage dumping station. This is due to mismanagement of the Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh government during the last eight years. They appointed administrators to run city’s affairs during all these years," he said.

Appreciating efforts of Global Enterprise, he said GTex expo was very encouraging for business opportunities and industries in the city were reviving.

MAYOR MEETS ANP

(WALI) LEADERS

Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited the office of ANP (Wali) near the Old Vegetable Market on Saturday and met local leadership of the party.

He was accompanied by opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan, parliamentary leader in City Council Aslam Afridi and DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwer. General Secretary of ANP (Wali) Qasim Jan, Vice President Idrees Zeeshan, Finance Secretary Rasheed Khan and other office bearers were also present on this occasion. The mayor said, “We are going to all political parties, which belong to Karachi, to take them on board for solving city’s problems.”

He said the Pakhtun community had an important role in solution of Karachi’s problems and they would jointly search for solutions to problems.

General Secretary of ANP (Wali) Qasim Jan appreciated the 100-day cleanliness campaign in the city and said it was essential for progress and development of Karachi. He assured the mayor of full cooperation of his party.