KHAIRPUR - Lawyers boycotted court proceedings against arrest of Fayyaz Khamisani Advocate on Saturday. According to details, lawyers boycotted court proceedings in all eight talukas of the Khairpur District against the enforced disappearance of senior lawyer and district president of the Sindh United Party (SUP). He was picked up 12 days ago allegedly by the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, relatives of Fayaaz Khamisani strongly protested against his arrest and blocked the Old National Highway opposite SSP Office. As a result, traffic remained suspended on the road for hours.

WEDDING CEREMONY

The daughter of senior journalist Ghaffar Mahar, correspondent for The Nation in Khairpur, wedded Engineer Baber Imtiaz Mahar at a simple, but graceful ceremony at Shadi Qila Hall on Saturday.

Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar (MNA-F), Sayed Fahad Jillani, Munawar Hussain Wassan, Faiz Muhammad Khan Mahar, Noor Akbar Khan Mahar, Sardar Khan Mahar, Muhammad Akram Qureshi, Dr Mumtaz Hussain Mahar, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dr Jawad Soomro and a large number of notables, journalists, SSGCL officers and others attended the ceremony.