KARACHI - Police have failed so far to make a breakthrough on the arrest of rapists of a minor girl despite the fact that the incident took place three days ago. Police investigators have collected samples for DNA profiling of three suspects detained in connection with the rape.

The six-year-old rape victim was found dumped at a causeway to Korangi Industrial Area in a semiconscious state after she was subjected to severe sexual assault. Apparently, her assailants had tried to murder her after a sexual assault on her.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo motu notice of the incident, directing Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja to submit a report. However, police investigators fail to make headway on the case.

“There is no breakthrough in this case,” said Ibrahim Hyderi SIO Munir Chandio. On the other hand, police have detained eight suspects so far in connection with the rape. They were arrested during crackdown in Korangi and Ibrahim Hyderi localities. However, police investigation is revolving around three suspects, who according to the police, are most likely to have been linked to the rape. “We suspect that one of these three suspects is involved in the incident,” said investigation officer Kamaluddin. “We have collected their samples for DNA profiling, which will be used to match victim’s DNA profile.” The officer said that samples would be sent to Jamshoro University on Monday.

On Friday, a police team headed by East Zone DIG Arif Hanif and Investigations SP Malik Sarwar Altaf visited the hospital and inquired after the rape victim, who was unable to record her statement.

DIG Hanif told newsmen at the hospital that an investigation was underway and the culprits would be arrested soon. He said that condition of the victim girl was improving and she would be able to record her statement and identify the culprits soon.

Police officials said that girl’s statement would be recorded once she recovers from trauma. They said that girl’s health was more important than police investigations.

The girl, a resident of Korangi No.15, went missing on Thursday morning at around 9am when she left home as per routine. Her father is a labourer by profession who has three more children. The family hails from Larkana.

Police said the family started a search for her when she did not return home by evening. As the media highlighted the story of a girl found in garbage year near Korangi Crossing, the family came to know about the incident and rushed to the hospital.

Police believe the victim was abducted and raped and then thrown into a stream in Korangi on Thursday. Police said that culprits had tortured her and slashed her neck with the intent to kill her, but she survived because she was rushed to hospital in time. She is under treatment at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The police on the other hand launched a crackdown and arrested nearly a dozen suspects in Ibrahim Hyderi and Korangi.

One of the suspects was said to be a neighbour of the victim. Police investigators collected samples for DNA profiling of the girl. Investigation officer Rana Munir said that DNA profiling would be helpful in finding the culprit.

A minor girl, who was raped, has regained consciousness at the medical intensive care unit of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre.

According to hospital spokesperson Dr Amir Raza Abedi, the five to six years old girl was now in a stable condition. However, he said, “We are not allowing anyone to meet her till her complete recovery.”