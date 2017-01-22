KARACHI - Indecent remarks, gestures and behaviour of two MPAs of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) towards a woman member of the Sindh Assembly have shown true face of semi-literate landlords of the party and brought shame to the people of Sindh who respect their mothers, sisters and daughters, Pasban-e-Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor said on Saturday.

He asked the PPP leadership to tell the party representatives to show a sense of honour and shun their “anti-women mentality”. He said the indecency shown by PPP leaders Imdad Pitafi and Taimur Talpur had gravely hurt feelings of the people of Sindh. He said this was not the first incident of disrespect to women. Earlier, he said, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah had said indecent words about poor mothers of Thar whose babies were dying during birth due to inadequate medical facilities. He said it was high time for the PPP to distance itself from people having such a low mentality and give party ticket to the people who genuinely respected women.

Altaf demanded that assembly membership of both Pitafi and Taimur be revoked and by-elections be held on their vacant seats. He said, “We consider disrespect to Abbasi disrespect to all women of Sindh and our heads hang in shame over this very sad incident.”

He asked the PPP top leadership and speaker of the Sindh Assembly to take a serious notice of the humiliation of the woman MPA at the hands of irresponsible male MPAs and take strict disciplinary action against them. He also asked Pitafi and Taimur to tender unconditional apology to MPA Abbasi and all women of the Sindh province.