HYDERABAD - The two-day Lahooti Melo, organised by Saif Samejo's musical band ‘The Sketches’, commenced at Hyderabad Club here on Saturday.

Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah, US Consul General Grace Shelton, MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aslam Uqaili and Lok Virsa Executive Director Fauzia Saeed inaugurated the event. The two-day event features musical performances, panel discussions and storey-telling sessions on the subjects of music, art, literature, civilisation, film and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said such events played a vital part in the cultural revival. He elaborated the concept of Lahooti and sufism and praised the people who make other people aware of their message.

He said the government will continue to support such endeavours in order to highlight the colours of Sindhi culture and revive music, singing, art and literature.

The US consul general said that art, folk music and culture were beauty of Pakistan's diversity. She said that she was impressed by the rich cultural heritage of Sindh and added that the Melo showed how vibrant Pakistanis were.

MPA Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said the Lahooti Melo started in 2016, offering music performances by folk and mainstream musicians to the people. "I feel happy to see the old glory of musical and cultural gatherings coming back to Hyderabad," she said.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Fauzia Saeed said that she liked the event's title ‘Lahooti’, which was a traditional name describing a person undertaking a voyage for religious or spiritual purpose. She expressed the hope that the event would continue to attract more people with each passing year. She said that a basant songs competition would be organised in Lahore in April by Lok Virsa.

The MUET VC Dr Uqaili said a mystic believed in one’s self and not in their ego. He appreciated the organisers for their contribution to promotion of art, culture, music and tradition of Sindh province.

Samejo told the audience about the journey of music he began from his home which later became known to the world through his group 'the sketches' followed by holding the first Lahooti Melo in 2016. He thanked the Sindh Culture Department for supporting the event.