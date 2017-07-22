KARACHI - As many as 1,500 candidates applied for 200 seats for admissions at the Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) here.

An official of SMIU on Friday said that 21st July was the last date for the fall (autumn) academic calendar. He further said that increase number of applicants speaks of growing popularity of the institution which was also the alma mater of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh was of the view that it was a big achievement that this great institution which was transformed from a typical public sector school to a university within last 23 years.

He said that as it was the vision of great Muslim reformer Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and SMI’s founder Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi to elevate this institution to the level of a university.