KARACHI - A young girl and her alleged paramour were killed in the name of honour in district central on Friday.

The incident took place at a house located at Hussain Disalva Town in North Nazimabad within the limits of Sharah-e-Noor Jahan police station on late Thursday night.

The victims were identified as 20-year-old Sajid and a girl, 20. Their bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheeh Hospital for medico legal formalities. Extra contingent of law enforcers including Rangers and police reached the site and collected the evidence.

SHO Abdul Ghaffar while quoting the initial investigations said that victims were neighbour, adding that deceased Sajid used to run a general store in the area. The officer further said that the girl’s father and brother were behind the incident, adding that the suspects killed both the victims apparently in the name of honour after the family found the Sajid at their house with the girl on the midnight.

SHO Ghaffar further said that the suspects killed the victims with stabbing them with the sharp edge material. He further said that both the suspects were later escaped after committing the crime. The body of Sajid was handed over to his family while the body of a girl was handed over to her neighbours for burial process. The police have registered a case against the girl’s father and a brother and initiated further investigations. No arrest has been made till the filing of this story.

26 suspects arrested

At least 26 suspects were taken into custody on late Thursday night during search operations carried out by police in various areas of the metropolis.

During a raid in SITE area at night, police arrested 13 suspects, Superintendent of Police (SP)-SITE said, adding that female officers also partook in the operation, which included door-to-door search.

Two other suspects were detained in an operation conducted near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir stated.

The police officer noted that weapons were recovered from the suspects, who were identified as Salman and Abbas and have been allegedly involved in cases of street crime.

11 people were taken into custody during a raid on a sheesha cafe in Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan and Shadman Town areas, SP Gulberg said.

Ingredients and equipment used to make sheesha were also seized, the police official mentioned.