KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami ( JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has called on the Chinese Counsel General in Karachi Want You and discussed several issues pertaining to the bilateral relations as well as mutual interests.

The JI leader and the CG talked about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and it’s impacts on the economic hub of Pakistan, Karachi.

During the discussion, the JI leader also raised the issue of electricity crisis in the city and the role of the KE in this regard. He told the envoy that the Chinese cooperation to end power crisis in the city would be highly appreciated.

Both the JI leader and the CG also talked about various aspects of Chinese food and investment in the country under the CPEC. They also agreed to continue the coordination in future.