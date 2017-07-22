KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that a new model graveyard is being established in Surjani Town with an estimated cost of Rs 40 million which would be the first developed by KMC after a period of 28 years which would fulfill the requirements of next 10 years in Karachi.

He said that repair and maintenance works along with construction of boundary wall of existing KMC graveyards would be done with a cost of Rs 20 million.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on the repair, maintenance and other works of grave yards in Karachi, said a statement on Friday. Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra, Director Technical S.M Shukaib, Addl. Director Graveyards Iqbal Perwaiz, Addl. Director Finance Azfar Ali, Chairman Finance Committee Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Mehmood, Advisor to Mayor Farhat Khan and other officers were also present on this occasion. A detailed briefing was given to the Mayor Karachi in which it was informed that the model graveyard would be established on a 10 acres piece of land in Surjani Town Sector 16 which would have four blocks. In first phase the development of a block would cost Rs 10 million.

The Mayor directed Addl. Director grave yard to prepare bylaws for graveyards and ensure that the boundary wall of the graveyard is such that no illegal activity could be done.

He also reviewed the map of the new model grave yard in Surjani Town and gave further directives to the officers.