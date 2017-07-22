KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday held a meeting with the opposition leaders of different political parties in the Sindh Assembly and took them into confidence on the proposed Sindh Accountability Bill 2017.

Those who attended the meeting were Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan, Syed Sardar Ahmed of MQM, Nand Kumar of PML-F and Haji Shafi Jamote of PML-N while the PTI parliamentary leader Samar Ali Khan was out of country.

The chief minister was assisted by Transport & Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and Avocate General Sindh Zamir Ghumro. The chief minister briefed the opposition leaders about the need of the provincial accountability law. He said that he and his legal team believe that the ‘measures to curb corruption’ was a provincial subject right from the date of enforcement of 18th Constitutional amendment.

“We are late by few years but no matter now we have decided to introduce the draft accountability bill in the assembly on Monday,” he said.

The chief minister told the meeting that under the proposed accountability law the appointment of chairman would be made through provincial assembly while the Director General and Prosecutor General, the two other important positions, would be made in consultation with the Chairman.

Advocate General Sindh Zamir Ghumro briefing the opposition leaders on the contents of the draft law and said that there would be no clause for plea bargain.

Provincial Law Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar told the leader of opposition and other parliamentary leaders that the draft bill was being finalized and he would provide them the copies, if they desire so.

The opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khwaja Izhar told the meeting that opposition was against the provincial accountability law, therefore they would oppose the proposed bill in the assembly.

The chief minister said that it was the democratic right of the opposition to oppose or support the bill. “I have not bothered you here to come around our view but the purpose of convening this meeting is to take you [opposition] into confidence on the proposed bill,” he concluded.