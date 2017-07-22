KARACHI - Oxford University Press (OUP) organised the opening of its new bookshop in Dolmen Mall, Clifton, and to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan, also launched its Platinum Series of books on the occasion.

The opening of the bookshop inside the high-end mall expands OUP’s network of bookshops within Karachi. This is OUP’s fifth bookshop in the city and currently the only one in the Clifton/Defence area. It is stocked with the full range of Oxford books and resources.

The spacious bookshop has an elegant interior featuring an ‘Experience Zone’ which gives customers an opportunity to try out Oxford’s digital products and applications. An exclusive corner called the ‘Teachers’ Resource Centre’ has also been set up where school teachers can review Oxford’s diverse range of learning and teaching materials. The bookshop also has a stage and seating area for book events and children’s activities.

The Platinum Series comprises over 70 titles on Pakistan covering a broad spectrum of disciplines, from history, gender studies, economics, sociology, and politics, to literature, art, culture, cinema, and much more. Written by renowned academics and experts in the relevant fields, these books will showcase Pakistan’s rich, varied, and evolving history.

The event featured a panel discussion between select authors of The Platinum Series which included Nafisa Shah, author of Honour Unmasked: Gender Violence, Law, and Power in Pakistan; Muneeza Shamsie, author of Hybrid Tapestries: The Development of Pakistani Literature in English; and Azra Abbas, author of Kicking Up Dust.

The well-known literary critic and translator, Asif Farrukhi, moderated the discussion which centered around the complexity of Pakistan’s origins and identity and how different aspects of the country like its politics and literature have evolved over the past 70 years.

The well-known television and theatre personality, and singer, Khaled Anam also performed at the event.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Ameena Saiyid, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, said that The Platinum Series will hold up a mirror to all of us, a mirror to reflect the various facets of our lives as Pakistanis and show us, not only what we are now, but also look back on what we were before, and reflect forward on where we could be going.