KARACHI - The passing out parade of Aero Apprentices Entry No Aero Tech & Aero Supp-1502, AT-1602 Electro Mech (Ground) and Aero Support-1608 was held at PAF Base, Korangi Creek.

Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Air Vice Marshal Haseeb Paracha, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command was also present on the occasion, says a PAF statement here on Friday.

It said the chief guest reviewed the parade and awarded trophies among the distinction holders.

A total of 717 Aero Apprentices including personnel from friendly countries and Pakistan Navy successfully completed their technical training.

Seven trophies were awarded to the passing out Apprentices. Asghar Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Space Technology was awarded to Talha Awais, while Nur Khan Trophy for the Best in Avionics Technology and Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the Overall Best Performance were awarded to Waqas Hayat.

Zafar Choudhry Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology was awarded to Arshad Khan and Rahim Khan Trophy for the Best in Aero Support Technology was awarded to Muhammad Ilyas.

Trophy for best foreign trainee was awarded to Mudzingwa from Zimbabwe.

Base Commander Trophy for the Best in General Service Training was awarded to Aircraftsman Wg Sgt Abdullah Hafeez.