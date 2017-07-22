KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) on Friday staged a protest demonstration in different parts of the city to condemn the Mastung incident in which four of a family gunned down a few days ago.

The demonstrations were held after the Friday prayers outside various mosques including Abu-Tarab Azizabad, Central Mosque Jafferia 5-D North Karachi, Central Mosque, Hassan Mujtaba Gulshan-e-Maymar, Central Mosque AL-Abbas Wazir Barohi Goath while the main protest was held at Central Mosque Noor-e-Iman.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the ruling government over its silence over the killing of Shia-Muslims across the country and release of various terrorists from prison those were arrested in high profile terrorism cases.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration MWM leaders lambasted the rulers over their failure in providing the security to the Shia-Muslims. They condemned the killing of the people in Mastung and demanded the army to launch an operation in Balochistan against the banned outfits.

Allama Mirza Yousuf Hussain and Allama Azar Hussain Naqvi and Allama Mubasir Hassan addressing the participants gathered outside the central mosque Noor-e-Iman said that the nefarious elements to accomplish their agenda were targeting the innocent Shia Hazara Coummunity of Quetta since last 18 years and the government silence over the none ending incidents has placed a question mark on the impartial attitude of the rulers. It seems like that government is not concerned with security of the people and it has remained silent over killing of Shia-Muslims in Quetta, Karachi and Parachinar, they added.

MWM leaders said that Baluchistan provincial government has completely failed to maintain the law and order situation of the province. Whereas it seems like banned outfits has given a license to operate freely across the province.

They further added that banned outfits operating with different names had made country hostage and now uniting under the banner of international terrorist organization Daesh. If provincial interior Minister Sarfaraz Buggti cannot provide security to the people then he should resign from the slot, said MWM leaders demanded the armed forces to launch a fresh operation against banned outfits operating in Baluchistan province.

They said that during the last few days many of the Shia-Muslim scholars and young men had gone missing. PML-Nawaz biased provincial government is behind all these missing as it is using provincial Counter Terrorism Department to take revenge from the Shia-Muslim, alleged MWM leaders and warned to initiate a protest drive.

They further said that release of the key terrorists of banned outfits involved in Joccoabad and Sehwan Sharif bombing has increased insecurity.