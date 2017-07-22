KARACHI - Three policemen and a boy were killed and another injured when a police mobile came under attack in district Korangi of Karachi on Friday evening.

According to police, armed motorcyclists attacked the police mobile van near Darul Uloom in Korangi within the limits of Awami Colony police station, killing two policemen and a passerby boy on the spot while another cop succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. The victims were immediately taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico legal formalities and medical treatment.

The cops killed were identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Qamaruddin and a constable as Muhammad Babar while a boy as 12-year-old Muhammad Zahid. The injured cop who died at the hospital was identified as constable Amjad while a 15-year-old boy, namely Muhammad Abid was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries.

JPMC executive director Dr Seemin Jamali confirmed that three cops and a passerby boy were killed in the attack. “Two cops were brought dead to hospital while third Amjad succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” she explained. “Now we are trying to save the life of another child who is remained admitted at hospital.” She said that all the victims had multiple bullet injuries in their upper torso while they were shot with a close range.

Extra contingent of law enforcers including Rangers and police reached the site and collected the evidence. “Nothing could say exactly about the incident as what the investigations are in preliminary level But our initial investigations suggests that the armed motorcyclists targeted the police van while the police personnel were busy in patrolling in the area,” said Awami Colony SHO Muhammad Farooq.

Police officials said that the injured children were passersby and became victims of the incident.

Police officials said that they have also collected the evidences from the crime scene while also collected the empty shells of the pistols which would be sent to the forensic division of the Sindh police.

Sindh home minister Sohail Siyal and IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khowaja also took a notice of the incident and asked the senior police officials concerned to trace and arrest the culprits.

This is a third major incident of police attack in Karachi in a current year as earlier six policemen have so far been killed in the two consecutive attacks on police mobiles in Site and Bahadurabad localities. Four policemen were killed when armed motorcyclists attacked a police personnel while they were busy taking Iftar at Site area on Ramazan while earlier two cops were killed when armed motorcyclists attacked a police mobile in Bahadurabad area about a couple of months ago.