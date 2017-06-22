KARACHI - Like other parts of the country, the 64th birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto (BB) was observed here on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was an effective voice of the poor and she did a glorious struggle for the rights of the people and restoration of democratic norms in the country and fought against dictatorship and illuminated country’s name across the world.

He was addressing a cake cutting ceremony arranged in connection with 64th birthday celebrations of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in his office on Wednesday.

Paying tributes to the sacrifices which she rendered for the masses and the country as well, he said that there is no doubt that she was a great leader and due to her splendid struggle for democracy, she had been recognised not only at country level but her greatness was also admitted internationally and she laid her life for her people.

Mukesh Chawla added” ‘Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was a hope of ray for her workers and the people and she had a soft cornet for the poor people.” He said that the chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had true legacy of her mother and carrying her mother’s vision ahead and serving the people.

The people of Pakistan are with Pakistan Peoples Party and in coming general elections, the PPP will win all over the country and form the government in Federal,’ he concluded.

MIRPURKHAS: A ceremony was held in a local hall that was attended by hundreds of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) workers, office-bearers, councilors and members of district council Mirpurkhas.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA and PPP Mirpurkhas President Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure paid rich tributes to BB for her great services for the restoration of democracy and welfare of the poor. “She worked for the downtrodden people because this was the vision of her father Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he added.

He further said that PPP had strengthened under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, and it would emerge as the largest party of the country by securing seats from all the four provinces in the next general elections.

He also spoke about the services of BB on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, District Council Mirpurkhas Chairman Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure said that his party was providing facilities to the masses at a grassroots level. “Several development schemes have been launched in the district as well as in the city,” he said, and added that BB had sacrificed her life for the masses instead of comprising with anti- state elements.

He added that his father late Mir Ali Bux Talpure was the friend of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and he was the first PPP Tharparkar president.

Highlighting the services of BB, member district council Azmina Nazeer Chandio said that MNA Faryal Talpure was also implementing the agenda of BB.

Ex MPA Shamim Aara Panhwer and MPA Khairun Nisa Mughal also spoke at the ceremony.

Later, district president Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure and his brother Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure cut a big cake that was distributed among the participants.

Later, Iftar and dinner were served to the participants.