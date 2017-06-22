KARACHI - A cheque distribution ceremony was held on Wednesday at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi office.

Mohammad Altaf Bawany, Director General NAB Karachi distributed cheques amongst the legal heirs of deceased NAB employees. A cheque amounting to Rs6,500,000 was given to the son of Lashkari Khan (late) ex-Assistant (BPS-16) NAB Karachi and another cheque worth Rs2,600,000 was handed over to son of Qamaruddin Soomro (late) ex- driver (BPS-04) NAB, Karachi. Cheques were given on account of welfare of heirs of deceased NAB employee. While talking to the families of deceased employees DG NAB Mohammed Altaf Bawany support of NAB in future as and when the families of deceased employees required.