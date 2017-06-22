KARACHI - National Economic and Technical Development Zone in Liuyang, Hunan Province, China (NETDZLY) signed MoU with International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK) on Wednesday.

The MoU aims to conduct research and development in the field of drug, health food, including efficacy and safety evaluation, quality control, as well as registration in both of Pakistan and China.

The MoU was signed in a special ceremony held at Dr Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi. Director ICCBS-UoK Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary and Chairman Administrative Committee of NETDZLY Guo Lifu on behalf of their institutions signed the agreement. On the occasion, Prof Atta-ur Rahman, the former federal minister for science and technology, and former chairman higher education commission, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University, Prof Dr Ahsana Dar, and other Chinese delegates, including Chen Zhigao, Prof Liu Xinmin, Wang Dahui and Prof Jiang Dejian were also present on the occasion

According to MoU, both the parities will endeavor to encourage, promote, and facilitate the collaborations between both the institutions and interested research groups within the institutional set-up of both the parties. Exchange of scientists, technicians and students, and organization of bi-national workshop are part of this agreement.

In his presentation, Prof Iqbal Choudhary said that this MoU was singed to promote cooperation in the field of research on R&D of drug discovery and health food products between the two countries. He said that ICCBS – University of Karachi was one of the country’s most eminent centers of excellence. This international center is considered the top one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical and biological sciences in the developing world, he maintained. He said that ICCBS was the only institution in Pakistan which was not only certified by ISO but it also became ‘UNESCO Centre for Excellence Category-2 Institute’.

Guo Lifu, in his presentation, said that NETDZLY was a platform in R&D of bio-medicine, information technology and health food at national level, with more than 800 enterprises including bio-medicine and herbal pharmaceutical factories.

He praised the research and academic facilities at the ICCBS. As per the MoU, the agreement will be in effect for a period of five years from the date of execution and may be extended by mutual agreement in writing by both parties.