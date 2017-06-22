SHIKARPUR - A landlord was gunned down here on Wednesday.

Few unidentified armed men stormed into the house of Bashir Ahmed, 40, by caste Sanjrani, at Dawan Shah Mohalla, in the limits of New Faujdari Police Station.

According to SHO Mumtaz Marwat, the attackers opened straight fire at Sanjrani when he was asleep. “Resultantly, he was killed on the spot while the assailants managed to escape from the crime scene,” he elaborated.

“The body was handed over to his family after autopsy at Civil Hospital,” SHO informed.

An FIR [49/2017] has also been registered against Mehboob Ali aka Babu, Muhammad Zareef, Zameer Ahmed, Khan Muhammad, all Sanjrani by caste, on the complaint of deceased’s son under sections 3o2. 148.149 PPC, SHO concluded.

Further police investigation into the matter is underway.

PTI’s future in Sindh

dark, says Durrani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] is holding public gatherings in Sindh, taking along few persons with it, but it does not mean that people of Sindh are supporting PTI, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said here the other day.

Talking to the media during his visit to the house of Qazi Naeem, where he had gone to express grief over the demise of his father, Qazi Hafeezur Rahman, a close aide of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), who had served as District President of PPP in Shikarpur several times, Durrani said the future of PTI in Sindh was dark. “People of Sindh are the followers of ZAB and Benazir Bhutto, who had sacrificed their lives for democracy and people of Pakistan; hence the people of Pakistan will cast their votes in favour of PPP in the upcoming general elections,” he said categorically.

He further said that before every general election, alliances were formed to counter PPP, but it did not worry PPP because the PPP was sure it would win the next general elections due to its performance whereas the anti-PPP alliance will be defeated.

Replying to a question about power outages and tripping during the holy month of Ramazan, he said that the federal government had failed to fulfill his promises, especially that there would be no power outages in the holy month, which showed the poor performance of the federal government.

Replying to a question, Durrani said that the Sindh governor did not know about the province much.

Replying to question about increase in the occurrence of armed clashes in Shikarpur, he expressed his concern and said that it seemed that Shikarpur police had become weak, whereas it was police’s prime responsibility to take concrete action against clans involved in violence.

About the poor performance and other complaints against the staff of Shikarpur Civil Hospital, the speaker said that he would talk to Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and Health Minister Dr Sikandar Mendhro about that, adding an inquiry would soon be initiated against involved officers/officials.

Zulfikar Ali Kamario, PPP Shikarpur General Secretary, Qazi Naeem, Ghulam Mustafa Mangi, and others were also present on the occasion.