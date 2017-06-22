KARACHI - K-Electric has partnered with the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) for the provision of free-of-cost electricity for a period of one year to its mobile chest pain facility, established in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

A ceremony was held recently to formally energize the facility in the presence of KE and NICVD teams.

NICVD has been playing a key role in providing free-of-cost medical care to the heart patients since its inception in 1963. Last year, it provided treatment to about 400,000 OPD patients, 37,000 in-patients and nearly 200,000 emergency cases.

The NICVD mobile facility provides emergency cardiac care 24/7, and has so far treated over 850 patients since its inauguration last month.

According to KE spokesperson, “As a socially responsible organisation, K-Electric has always been at the forefront for providing generous and valuable support to the organisations working for social welfare. This is yet another testament of KE’s commitment to support healthcare organisations – empowering them to continue their efforts to serve the community.”

NICVD Executive Director Professor Nadeem Qamar said, “The support from K-Electric, besides uninterrupted power supply, will also help us extend free-of-cost cardiac treatment to deserving patients at our Gulshan facility. We request other corporate sector organisations to follow in the footsteps of K-Electric and extend support to organisations providing healthcare services.”

KE, under its Social Investment Programme (SIP), reaches around 3.9 million lives annually through 15 partners, including SIUT, TCF, Indus Hospital, LRBT, The Kidney Center and SOS Children's Village among others.

Initiatives under the SIP include facilitating the students from underprivileged segments of society to get education; providing free-of-cost or subsidised electricity to Karachi's key educational and health institutions; educating thousands of schoolchildren through its fire safety and energy conservation programme while engaging youth through cricket and football platforms including KE-Lyari League.

‘Power supply to Dhabeji pumping station per routine’

K-Electric stated on Wednesday that power supply to the city, including Dhabeji pumping station, was as per routine.

“K-Electric provides all possible support to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), and all its strategic installations are exempted from loadshedding,” the power utility’s spokesperson said in a statement.

The utility confirmed that interruption in the power supply that partially affected five out of 20 pumping stations at Dhabeji during the early hours on Tuesday, was restored in a timely manner.

“In the interests of people of Karachi, KE has a dedicated technical team on a standby to give priority to any issues at the KW&SB facility at Dhabeji,” the spokesperson said, and added, “KE team also periodically conducts surveys at Dhabeji to ensure KE operations remain seamless. Pump malfunctions and other internal faults are not part of K-Electric’s purview.”

K-Electric has also invested significantly to provide primary as well as backup feeder facility available for Dhabeji pumping station.

“K-Electric requests Water Board management to invest in the upgradation of systems at their end as well,” the spokesperson said.

“In line with its commitment to provide seamless services, KE teams continue to work round the clock to provide maximum relief to the people of Karachi,” he concluded.