KARACHI - Prosecutor General Sindh on Wednesday suspended public prosecutor in rioting case against former Sindh Home Minister Dr Zulfiqar Mirza for poor performance.

It is to be mentioned here that a judicial magistrate had acquitted former home minister Dr Zulfikar Mirza in a case of rioting for want of evidence earlier this month.

The disowned leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had been booked for forcibly climbing on an armoured personnel carrier of police to deliver his speech and allegedly threatening police officers after appearing before an ATC in Karachi on May 9, 2015, in connection with some cases lodged against him in Badin. On Wednesday, Prosecutor General Sindh Shahadat Awan suspended the prosecutor for not properly pleading the prosecution case.