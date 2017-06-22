KARACHI - Anti Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police have detained nearly half of a dozen suspects during an operation in the outskirt of the metropolis.

The operation was conducted at the possible hideout of the suspects at the Northern Bypass area by officials and personnel of the anti-kidnapping cell of the Karachi police. During the operation that lasted at least in one hour, the AVCC officials claim to have apprehended nearly six suspects and shifted them to undisclosed location for further questioning.

AVCC DSP Rana Amjad said that the operation was conducted on the information about presence of kidnapers, adding that the police reached the site and arrested them after an exchange of fire.

The officer said that no case of kidnapping for ransom is on pending as the cell has resolved all the cases of kidnapping for ransom in Karachi but the cell has information that some new groups involved in kidnapping for ransom are reaching Karachi to conduct the kidnapping activities, adding that the detainees were being questioning while the cell has also information about more such groups arrival in a city and the department has schedule to arrest them in an overnight raid. Further investigation was underway.

86 profiteers jailed

District Central Deputy Commissioner Fareeduddin Mustafa on Wednesday briefed Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan the city Administration in its on-going campaign against overcharging and profiteering on essential food commodities has so far arrested 86 profiteers and sent them to jail during the month of Ramazan.

He also informed that during the first 23 days of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1222 shopkeepers were challaned while amount of Rs 3962700 were recovered in terms of penalties on violation of notified price list, said a statement.

The Commissioner Karachi highly appreciated the efforts of the officials and administration of the District Central against profiteering.

He said that the complaints of the masses regarding profiteering will be resolved and the campaign against the profiteers will further be expedited.

He said that action will also be taken against those shopkeepers who did not display the notified list of prices of essential commodities.