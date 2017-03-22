Kandhkot - A campaign will be launched to give the city a neat and clean look. According to details, a meeting was held at Municipal Committee Kandhkot under the supervision of Municipal Committee Chairman Mir Rashid Khan Sundrani.

The meeting was held in connection with removing garbage from all parts of the city.

On the occasion, Municipal Committee chairman strictly directed all sanitation workers, inspectors to remove garbage from every spot. “I will visit the whole city to inspect the progress,” he told them.

After the meeting, he told newsmen that his first priority was to keep the city neat and clean, and in this regard he had formed various teams in all wards.

He said no government or an NGO could keep the areas clean until the citizens themselves wanted so.

I appeal to all people of the city to keep their surroundings garbage free.

Chief Municipal Officer Maqsood Ahmed Jatoi, all ward councilors, social activists and other notables also attended the meeting.