KARACHI - The Integrated Multi-Year Tariff Determination, issued by NEPRA, has discouraged investment and is not in the long-term interest of consumers of Karachi.

“K-Electric is currently reviewing the tariff determination. However, several observations can already be made at this stage,” KE spokesperson said on Tuesday.

He added that the current determination included no incentive for the investors to invest in improving power supply to the people of Karachi. “In fact, it creates a lot of uncertainty around the current and future projects – which will lead to widening the gap between demand and supply,” he apprehended. He further said that the conditions stipulated in the determination will result in cash flow constraints that could affect the overall sustainability of KE’s existing operations. “Some of the assumptions with respect to tariff determination are not reflective of ground realities,” the spokesperson said, and added, “For instance, the expectation of 100 percent recovery and the conditions set forth to ascertain bad debts are not realistic.” “This assumption, earlier applied by NEPRA to DISCOs across Pakistan, has already been challenged in various superior courts of the country,” he added. It may be noted that KE had only become a viable entity after 17 years of heavy losses due to significant investment made by the company supported by the previous performance-based tariff structure which was positive for both the consumers and the company. KE spokesperson said that the previous multi-year tariff was a performance-based tariff model which encouraged it to reduce losses and improve its supply and services to the population it served.

Under the previous tariff model, the KE injected $1.2 billion into its network to enhance its generation capacity and improve its transmission and distribution infrastructure that enabled the power utility to bring T&D losses down from 36 percent in 2009 to under 22 percent in 2016. This resulted in exemption of over 61% of Karachi from loadshedding and provision of uninterrupted power supply to all industrial zones. The new I-MYT derails the huge progress made by the company and jeopardizes the business plans.

The power utility maintains continuous dialogue with the NEPRA and will file detailed review of the determination with the Authority.