SHIKARPUR - The law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Tuesday arrested four suspects, including Chief Municipal Officer [CMO] Lakhi Ghulam Shah, after receiving information about the presence of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

According to police, Rangers and other law enforcers arrested CMO Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Kashmir Jamali, Abdul Ghaffar Jamali and Zakir Hussain Jamali from village Abdus Sattar Jamali and Bakhshan Jamali, situated near tehsil Garhi Yasin of district Shikarpur and recovered four Kalashnikovs, seven MM Rifles, five double barrel guns, two single barrel guns, 01 TT Pistol, and a large number of bullets from their possession.

Later they handed them over to Shikarpur police for further investigation. Police said a case had been registered against them at Stuart Gang police station, on the behalf of state.

Further investigation is underway.