MIRPURKHAS - One Wali Muhammad Khaskheli was sentenced to death after he was proved guilty in a murder case while four other accused in the case were acquitted here on Tuesday.

Additional sessions judge awarded death penalty to Khaskheli, while set his mother, father, uncle and brother free.

As per details, Sumaira Naeem, wife of Wali Muhammad Khaskheli, was strangulated to death in the limits of Degan Bhurgari police station, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad, in 2012. A murder case was registered against Khaskheli, husband of the deceased, his father Muhammad Moosa Khaskheli, uncle Umer Khaskheli, mother Rasheeda and younger brother Gul Muhammad Khaskheli.

However, the prosecution could prove the offence only against the main accused, Wali Muhammad Khaskhel, the deceased's husband, while the other co-accused were acquitted. After the court gave the decision, convict Wali Muhammad Khaskheli was detained and sent to Central Prison Hyderabad.