Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that due to mismanagement and poor planning Tarbella and Mangla dams have turned dry. “Therefore, these dams should be put under the charge of Sindh and Balochistan on rotational basis,” he demanded. “We don’t trust them in distribution of water, power and gas,” he said categorically.

He was addressing a crowded press conference here at the CM House on Tuesday. He was flanked by provincial ministers Dr Sikandar Mendhro, Jam Khan Shoro, Jam Mehtab Dahar and Sohail Anwar Siyal.

He said that Irsa had informed the Sindh government that there would be a water shortage from 10 to 60 percent due to alarming depletion of Tarbella and Mangla reservoirs.

He added that when there was a plenty of water, the water was being released into link canals instead of storing it in the dams. “This shortage will affect Sindh badly because early sowing always takes place here due to weather conditions,” the CM noted. Recalling the shortage of water in 2015, he said this year there was a plenty of water, but the authorities failed to preserve the water levels.

He reminded that the Sindh government kept warning the federal government of the expected water shortage during the Kharif season and kept urging it to take necessary measures. “But all our warnings and uproar fell flat on their ears,” he deplored. The CM further said that he had held a meeting with Irrigation Department experts on last Wednesday to chalk out a strategy to cope with the situation given that there would be serious problems all over Sindh, and the worst affectees would be the growers settled in Kotri Barrage’s command area. “There would be a shortage of drinking water, too, but we are trying to manage the situation,” Murad informed.

He regretted that link canals were being filled with without taking other provinces into confidence. “This is a very undemocratic attitude, and will create serious differences among the provinces and the federation,” he apprehended.

He demanded that Sindh and Balochistan should also be taken into confidence while taking important decisions in water, power and energy sectors.

He expressed the surprise that the federal government was installing a coal-fired power plant in Sahiwal. “As a matter of fact it should have been installed in Sindh because coal is here,” he said, and added, “There are a number of other projects launched at wrong places.”

Replying to a question about Sharjeel Memon, he said that it was a high handedness on the part of NAB. “He was granted a protective bail by Islamabad High Court, but even then he was manhandled. He is an elected member of Sindh Assembly and has come to face the cases but was harassed badly,” he said.

Replying to another question, he said that his policy towards corruption was of `zero tolerance’, but NAB or any other institution had no right to destroy the smooth working or affect the development works initiated by the provincial government under the cover of corruption. “NAB has arrested senior irrigation officers, but what the court has recorded in its judgment is worth reading- the court has exposed the NAB that it was wrong,” he said, and added that he was working against corruption by taking administrative measures.

He also added that the people who are facing serious cases in Supreme Court are enjoying senior and important positions in the federal government but they are harassing those who voluntarily return to face the cases.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that the Water & Power Ministry was a big hurdle in the installation of power plants and distribution lines. “We have built a power plant at Nooriabad in which Wapda created lot of hurdles,” he said, and added that the Sindh government had established its own Dispatch and Distribution Company but that was also not acceptable to Wapda.

He announced that he would give directives for building district power plants powered by wind and solar energies and then develop provincial distribution system to provide power to the local areas. “This is the only way to control the power shortage,” he said, and added, “Otherwise the approach of the federal government to produce energy is not based on sincere intentions.

Particularly there are some unscrupulous elements which create problems and cause unnecessary delays.” The chief minister said that there were some people in the Ministry of Water & Power who even did not listen to their minister. “Most of times he feels helpless. This is the situation in the federal government,” he said.

He also criticised HESCO and SESCO for prolonged loadshedding, over billing and playing games to delay power projects in Sindh.

The chief minister concluding his press conference said that he was trying to serve the people of Sindh with heart and soul.

“I have taken up development works all over Sindh and have declared emergency in education and health sectors, and Insha Allah some good results will come out,” he hoped.