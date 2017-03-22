KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of weapons dumped in city’s major amusement park. Rangers’ spokesperson said that the heavy weapons were dumped by the militant wing of a political party.

“The recovered arms and ammunitions belonged to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and were recovered from an adventure park,” he explained.

"Rangers had intelligence information about the presence of huge cache of arms and ammunitions in an adventure park, Go Ash, located alongside Safari Park," said Rangers spokesperson, and accused, "The weapons had been dumped on the directives of MQM-London Secretariat's key leader Muhammad Anwar's son-in-law Inbisat Malik."

Elaborating further, he said the weapons had been kept in a store of the park's ticket house. “The weapons included a light-machine gun (LMG), 16 sub machine guns (SMGs), two repeaters, six 7mm rifles, three rifles, two M-16 rifles, one MP-5 rifle, four hand grenades, 10 ball bombs, one telescope and hundreds of ammunitions,” the spokesperson said, and added these were to be used in terrorist activities in the city. Cases have been registered while further investigation is underway. It is worth mentioning here that the law enforcement agencies have seized a large number of weapons during three years of Karachi operation, which they say belong to the militant wing of MQM. It is worth mentioning here that one of the largest stocks of weapons was unearthed by police during a raid at a house in Azizabad; near MQM headquarters Nine Zero.

Police singled out MQM for dumping the weapons for grabbing media’ attention. Later it requested the court to quash the case. It is important to note here that as many as 10, 000 MQM workers have been arrested during the operation so far, but the conviction rate remains zero and majority of workers charged in number of cases were released when security agencies failed to prove the charges in the court.

A senior police official, wishing to remain anonymous, said that thousands of MQM workers had been arrested and kept in detention for even 90 days, but the LEAs could not recover the weapons during the course of investigation.

The officer pointed out that during major part of the three-year operation no major weapons consignment was seized, and it was only during the last six months that police and Rangers have claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons.