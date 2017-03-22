Karachi - Former information minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon finally landed in Karachi on Tuesday after getting extension in his bail before arrest from the Islamabad High Court.

Sharjeel had returned to Islamabad from Dubai on March 18; ending his self-imposed exile of two years.

He was arrested at Islamabad airport by NAB officials in plainclothes, but was later released after he showed to them the protective bail orders of Islamabad High Court. Sharjeel is facing a NAB inquiry over allegedly awarding contracts to favourite advertising agencies at exorbitant rates even without confirming the market rates. Besides that, the former information minister is also accused of directly approving the media plan submitted by the advertising agencies.

Talking to media at Karachi airport, Sharjeel said that Chaudhry Nisar should clear his position on the criterion to be adopted for putting somebody’s name on the Exit Control List, and tell to the nation that whether names would be put on the basis of personal likes or dislikes.

“Chaudhry Nisar considers this country as Nawazistan, but we will not let this happen,” he vowed. He asked as to why the names of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had not been put on the ECL despite having alleged links to mega corruption scandals.

The PPP leader said that he was not arrested by the NAB officials. Instead I consider it an act of kidnapping and reserve the right to lodge an FIR against it. “But I forgive them on the condition that they will not do the same thing with any other person again,” he hurriedly added. He said that when he had gone abroad for a medical treatment, people spread the word that he had run away, and now when he had returned to the country some people were calling it a deal.

“I left the country and returned to the country on my own and will face the cases filed against me,” Sharjeel said, and added that he did not care what people said about him. He again lashed out at the prime minister and expressed the possibility that he himself might have ordered his arrest.

He expressed surprise that when he had gone abroad, there were military courts in the country and now when he had returned, they are being given an extension under the law of necessity. “These courts are meant to end terrorism from the country,” he opined.