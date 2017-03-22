KHAIRPUR - Sindh Parliamentary Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif finally visited Sindh after four long years.

Talking to the media in Sukkur, Khuhro said, “But I think his visits to Sindh are more like farewell parties.”

Referring to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister said the federal government was initially reluctant to include mega projects for Sindh in it, but was forced by the Sindh government to include Keti Bandar, Karachi Circular Railway and Industrial Zone in the CPEC.

“The credit for CPEC goes to former president Asif Ali Zardari and not to Prime Minister Sharif,” Khuhro claimed. “With the completion of CPEC, unemployment will decrease considerably and the agriculture sector will receive a boost,” he hoped. Talking about the ongoing population census, the minister said, “We have some reservations over it.”

Asking the federal government to address Sindh’s concerns, he warned that if the former failed to do so, then the Sindh government will not accept the results. “We want transparency in this regard because the National Finance Commission Award is given according to the population,” he said, and added that Nawaz Sharif had always meted out a step-motherly attitude to the smaller provinces. Khuhro severely criticised the government’s decision not to announce the population census results for four months. “This shows that the government wants to serve its vested interests,” he expressed the fear.

He recalled that a couple of years back, Nawaz, during his visit to Tharparkar, had announced a grant of Rs1 billion, which still remains a mere announcement.

Regarding the brief detention of PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Islamabad airport, Khuhro said the former information minister was on bail and his arrest was uncalled for.

Referring to the statement of Punjab law minister, “Chor machaey shor [Thieves make noise],” he said if this was true then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should be arrested as he had admitted to have been involved in money laundering. “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name should also be placed on the Exit Control List due to his association with the Panama Papers,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan would rule at Bani Gala, while Nawaz Sharif always disliked and ignored the smaller provinces.

The parliamentary minister further said that the PPP was going to mark its founder’s death anniversary on April 4 on a large scale, and the party’s leadership would be in Garhi Khuda Bux on the occasion. “I am here to finalise the arrangements of the death anniversary,” he said. On this occasion, he urged party workers to attend the death anniversary in large numbers.