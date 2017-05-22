KARACHI - Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffri of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) has demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan resign for putting the national security at stake.

Addressing the “Stability of Pakistan and Imam Mehdi Conference” at Nishtar Park on Sunday, Raja Nasir held the prime minister and the interior minister responsible for the Dawn leaks and other security lapses. He said that MWM was ready to join hands with all like-minded parties and individuals to bring Pakistan back to its prestigious position.

“Pakistan must not be enslaved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United States or any other country,” he said.

Thousands of supporters from Karachi and other parts of Sindh attended the MWM conference. The zealots were hoisting their party’s flags and raising slogans to express support to their leadership.

Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, Allama Agha Ali Rizvi, Allama Iqtidar Hussain Naqvi and Allama Maqsood Domki also spoke on the occasion.

Allama Raja Nasir said that Pakistan had been enslaved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States. Hence all Pakistanis are duty-bound to liberate Pakistan from the influence of these two countries, he said. He said that Pakistan had been once again pushed to the Saudi war in the Middle East. He said that Pakistan needed a robust and fair foreign policy based on principles. He said that founding fathers of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal had never dreamt of Pakistan, which the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has made it. He said that ideology of pioneers of Pakistan was based on principles of help and assistance to the oppressed people of the world, but the PML-N government stood shoulder to shoulder with oppressors instead of the oppressed. “Pakistan is being ruled by corrupt politicians and they must be held accountable for their corruption first. These corrupt people serve their business interests instead of advancing Pakistan’s legitimate interest as a nation,” he said.

Raja Nasir called for a friendly policy towards all neighbouring countries, including Iran and Afghanistan, and announced support to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He called for implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit. He said that terrorists must be eliminated from all over Pakistan. He said that facilitators and proponents of ideology of terrorism must be taken to task.

He said that all terrorists must be hanged to death. He said that terrorists who massacred Shia Muslims should be tried in military courts and awarded capital punishment.

Pledging his party’s support to the Operation Raddul Fasaad, he said that Shia Muslims backed the Pakistan Army in the operation against terrorists.

The MWM leader said that biased and pro-terrorist elements with the state authorities always tried to divert the focus of the National Action Plan (NAP) and counterterrorism operations from terrorists and banned outfits to innocent Pakistanis. This must be discouraged and those who did so must be brought to book, he said.

He lambasted the government over unemployment, bad economic conditions, falling foreign investment, neglect of the business community and the widening gap between the institutions.

The conference unanimously adopted some resolutions, saying that the government of Pakistan must formally quit the Saudi-led military alliance. Important decisions related to national security and other policies should be made at in the parliament and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should not announce decisions like monarchs. He said that cases of killings of Shia Muslims in Karachi, Babusar, Chillas, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sehwan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Dera Ismail Khan, Lahore and Quetta must be transferred to military courts for trial. MWM leaders on the occasion condemned the media projection of Taliban terrorist Ehsanullah Ehsan who massacred innocent schoolchildren in Peshawar.

This public gathering demanded that the prime minister resign due to his and his family’s involvement in the Panama case.