SUKKUR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) organised a sit-in in front of press club on Sunday against loadshedding as well as shortage of water. Participants of the sit in on the occasion raised the slogan, ‘Go Nawaz Go’.

PPP Sindh President and Senior Provincial Minister Nisar Khuhro, speaking on the occasion, said that judges of the Supreme Court (SC) had declared Nawaz Sharif ineligible for the slot of prime minister, adding that the country no longer needed him. He said that the people of Sindh had struggled for freedom and creation of Pakistan.

He further said that if required, PPP workers would march on Islamabad for the rights of people. Khuhro made it clear that the people of Sindh would bear electricity and gas loadshedding as well shortage of drinking water, but they would not accept Nawaz as their prime minister.

He was of the view that wrong policies of Nawaz had defamed Pakistan at international level. “Protest movement against Nawaz will continue after the holy month of Ramadan,” he announced. In his address, leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that during the election campaign, Nawaz had promised to the nation that he would eliminate loadsshedding from the country within six months, but he could not do so even after four years of his tenure.

He said that the government’s foreign policy was unsuccessful, and added that due to government’s flawed approach, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) stayed the execution of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, and thus the hard work done by Pakistan Army was allowed to go waste.

Addressing the protestors, former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, MNA Nafeesa Shah, Manzoor Wasan and others complained of unscheduled loadshedding in the province, and added that in most of the areas of the province, water was not available for agriculture purposes. Those leaders of PPP participated in sit in were President PPP Sindh and senior provincial minister Nisar Khuhro, leader of opposition in national assembly MNA Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Senator Islamuddin Shaikh, MNA Noman Islam Shaikh, MNA Nafeesa Shah, MNA Mehreen Bhutto, MNA Shazia. Nawab Wasan, former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, provincial ministers Manzoor Hussain Wasan, Nasir Hussan Shah, Jam Mahtab Dahar, Jam Ikram-Ullah Dharejo, , Divisional President PPP Sukkur Division Haji Anwar Khan Mahar, General Secretary Syed Bachal Shah, District President Sukkur former MPA Syed Jawed Shah, General Secretary MPA Awais Shah, General Secretary PPP Sukkur city Dr. Arshad Mughal and others.