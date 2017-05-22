JACOBABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is the only political leader who wants development and a corruption-free Pakistan, says a local representative of the party.

“Imran Khan has taken historical measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and he wants people of Sindh to get their basic rights, which they have been deprived of for decades. Therefore, the PTI is going to organise a public gathering in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on May 24. The PTI will show its strength at the public gathering,” said PTI Sukkur Joint Secretary Raaz Khan Pathan at a meeting here on Sunday that reviewed arrangements for the public gathering.

At the meeting, PTI local representatives discussed arrangements for the public gathering. Pathan expressed his satisfaction with the security measures for the gathering and said that workers were asset of the party.