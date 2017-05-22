MIRPURKHAS - Punjab Minister for Disaster Management Mahar Aijaz Ahmed Achlanah has said the Punjab government wants to help the poor and drought-hit people of Tharparkar.

The Sindh government should cooperate with the Punjab government in this regard, he said while talking to fire-affected people of Vikrio village in Islamkot Taluka in Tharparkar District on Sunday.

On this occasion, hundreds of affected villagers gathered there. Talking to them, the minister said, “We want to establish emergency help centres in Tharparkar District with the permission of the Sindh government to address grievances of Thar people.” He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) had opened doors of progress for the country. After completion of this project, he said, the country would change and people’s grievances would be addressed. He said there was a need for installation of more reverse osmosis plants to meet drinking water needs of Tharparkar villages. “We are ready to install the plants at the places where they are needed, but we need Sindh government’s permission for this purpose,” he said. He said that a modern hospital would also be established in Thar with Sindh government’s permission.

The minister said the Punjab government would seek federal government’s help to ensure basic facilities like clean drinking water, emergency help centres and hospitals in Thar.

Later, the minister distributed ration bags to about 500 fire-affected villagers.

On this occasion, the minister was told that Vikrio was the largest village of the Tharparkar district with more than 1,200 houses. It already has eight reverse osmosis plants, but they are not sufficient to fulfil people’s clean drinking water needs. He was told that the village needed at least five to 10 more reverse osmosis plants for adequate supply of clean drinking water to people of the village.

Earlier, the minister addressed a gathering in Jhuddo Town on Saturday night and said the Punjab government would soon contact the Sindh government to discuss welfare projects in Tharparkar. He said that people of Thar were hit hard by drought-like conditions in the district and children were dying from malnutrition. He said that non-government organisations should come forward to help the people of Thar. He said that he would discuss establishment of a modern health centre in Thar with the Punjab government with the help of the Sindh government.

POWER SUSPENSION

People suffered heavily in hot and humid weather after a high tension power supply line of Hala Road Grid Station in Hyderabad developed a fault early on Sunday morning.

Sources said the fault in the supply line resulted in suspension of power to parts of Tando Jam, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and other towns of the district.

The power supply was suspended at 4am. As a result, general masses, especially patients at various district hospitals suffered heavily. The power suspension also resulted in shortage of water in the affected areas.

Power supply was however restored at 2pm. Hesco officials said that power supply was suspended due to a fault in the main supply line.