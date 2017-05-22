KARACHI - Funeral prayers for head constable Raja Younus, who was killed in an ambush in Bahadurabad on Saturday night, were offered at Police Headquarters Garden-South on Sunday.

A contingent of special police force presented guard of honour to the slain policeman and laid wreaths on his grave.

Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khowaja, Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Mushtaq Mahar, Additional Inspector General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, representatives of the Sindh Rangers, police officers and colleagues and family members of the martyred policeman attended his funeral prayers.

Paying tribute to the two policemen who were martyred in the ambush in the limits of New Town Police Station, the Sindh Police chief said there was no compensation for human lives. He however said that families of the martyred policemen would be extended every support as per rules and regulations of the department. He said that criminals would be arrested soon. He announced Rs5 million each for the families of the martyred policemen.

Body of Assistant Sub Inspector Iftikhar, who was also killed in the Saturday night incident, was flown to his home town Faisalabad on Sunday morning, said a spokesperson for the Police Department.

A deadly attack on a police van in the Dohrajee area in Bahadurabad on Saturday night had claimed lives of two policemen and wounded another.

Police said that unknown gunmen sprayed bullets at a police van in the Dohrajee area in the limits of New Town Police Station. ASI Iftikhar and head constable Raja Younus were martyred and constable Shahbaz was injured seriously.

Following the incident, a contingent of police and the Rangers rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area. However, the culprits could not be arrested.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja directed the authorities to arrest the assailants. The law enforcers have failed so far to arrest any person involved in the incident. Involvement of a sleeper cell of a militant group is suspected in the incident.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Jamaatul Ahrar and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi al-Almi have claimed responsibility for the attack, but investigators had doubts about these claims.

“I don’t think these organisations are behind the police van attack,” said Raja Omar Khattab, a senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department of Sindh Police. “Some other group may be behind the incident and we are waiting for them to claim the responsibility,” he said.

CTD in-charge Khattab said it seemed that a sleeper cell had resurfaced in the city. “After the arrest of Asim Capri and Ishaq Bobby for the murder of qawwali maestro Amjad Sabri, we see that a new sleeper cell has become active in the city for the last couple of months,” Khattab explained. “This is their second attack. Earlier, they attacked and killed personnel of the Police Foundation a couple of months ago in Gulistan-e-Jauhar,” he said.

Police investigators found empty shells of bullets fired from pistols at the police van. They said that two types of weapons were used in the incident. They said that 30 bore and 9mm pistols were used in the incident and their shells had been sent to forensic division of the Sindh Police for examination.

Police officials were also trying to make sketches of the culprits and get CCTV footage from the route used by the killers. The case was registered with the CTD under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It’s worth mentioning here that a number of similar attacks have taken place in last couple of years, but no major breakthrough has been made in investigations yet.

Our Staff Reporter/APP